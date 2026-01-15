SC puts West Bengal police cases against ED officers on hold after I-PAC raid standoff

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about a single raid—it's now a big clash between state and central powers.

The Supreme Court flagged "prima facie view that the present petition has raised a serious issue relating to the investigation by the ED or other central agencies and its interference by State agencies," saying the matter "if allowed to remain undecided, would further worsen the situation and there will be a situation of lawlessness prevailing."

Notices have gone out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top officials, asking for their side within two weeks.

With CCTV footage ordered to be preserved and another hearing set for February 3, this case could shape how much states can push back when central agencies come knocking.