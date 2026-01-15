AI-171 probe: AAIB faces backlash for summoning deceased pilot's relative

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has issued a legal notice to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) after it summoned Captain Varun Anand in connection with the Air India flight AI-171 crash investigation. The FIP contended that summoning Anand, who is related to deceased pilot Captain Sumit Sabharwal, was unlawful and against international aviation investigation norms. The crash occurred in June 2025 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad , killing 260 people.

Legal objections FIP questions AAIB's decision to summon Anand The FIP's legal notice questioned the AAIB's decision to summon Anand, stating he had no professional or operational link to flight AI-171. The federation pointed out that he was not involved in flight planning or present at the crash site. "Captain Varun Anand is neither a factual witness nor a technical witness, nor is he an expert witness in relation to the said accident," the FIP said.

Aviation standards FIP cites international aviation norms in legal notice The FIP cited Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), arguing that summoning family members of deceased pilots during an accident investigation is unlawful. They contended that ICAO investigations are meant to enhance aviation safety, not assign blame or pursue personal connections. The federation warned summoning relatives could undermine investigation credibility and hinder candid cooperation in future probes.

