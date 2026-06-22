IIT Roorkee claims Gau Mutra Ark cuts chikungunya nearly 99.85%
India
IIT Roorkee researchers claim that a special Ayurvedic cow urine distillate (Gau Mutra Ark) can cut down chikungunya virus levels by over 90% in lab tests, with their advanced formula reaching nearly 99.85%.
The study mixes ancient Ayurveda and modern biotech, aiming to find new ways to tackle mosquito-borne diseases like chikungunya.
Study publication sparks social media debate
While the findings were published in ACS Agricultural Science & Technology, the announcement sparked debate on social media.
Some users questioned the study's relevance and funding, with comments like "It's time to shutdown the IITs," reflecting skepticism similar to past backlash over similar claims from IIT Madras.