IIT Roorkee dismisses fake JEE Advanced 2026 lists, assures fairness

IIT Roorkee: JEE score gaps cleared

Some people noticed differences between Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores, but IIT Roorkee explained this is pretty normal.

Out of the top 10,000 rankers, only two had unusual score gaps, and after checking everything closely, they found no signs of cheating or data tampering.

So if you are preparing for IITs or just curious, rest easy: the results are legitimate.