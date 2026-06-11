IIT Roorkee dismisses fake JEE Advanced 2026 lists, assures fairness
India
Heard about those claims involving fabricated rank/mark lists and paper-wise score differences in JEE Advanced 2026?
IIT Roorkee says there is nothing to worry about. They have officially dismissed the rumors, pointing out that fake lists circulating online are just that: fake.
The institute assures everyone that the exam process was secure and fair.
IIT Roorkee: JEE score gaps cleared
Some people noticed differences between Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores, but IIT Roorkee explained this is pretty normal.
Out of the top 10,000 rankers, only two had unusual score gaps, and after checking everything closely, they found no signs of cheating or data tampering.
So if you are preparing for IITs or just curious, rest easy: the results are legitimate.