IIT Roorkee research scholar Mohit found dead in Haridwar canal
India
A 40-year-old research scholar from IIT Roorkee, Mohit, was found dead in a Haridwar canal on Sunday after being missing from campus for several days.
He was a sixth-semester student in electronics and communication engineering.
Police find no injuries, notebook recovered
Police say there were no injury marks on Mohit's body, pointing to suicide as the likely cause. A notebook believed to be a suicide note was found in his hostel room.
Neither the institute nor his family had reported him missing before the discovery.
IIT Roorkee expressed sadness over the loss and said short absences often go unnoticed among students. It is cooperating fully with the investigation.