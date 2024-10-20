Summarize Simplifying... In short Panic ensued at IIT Roorkee after students found rats in the mess utensils, leading to protests and some students vomiting.

However, they claimed the viral videos were misleading, stating the rodents were found in a closed area with empty utensils and no food contamination occurred.

The incident has sparked widespread student protests

IIT-Roorkee students vomit, protest after rats found in utensils, food

10:44 am Oct 20, 2024

What's the story A shocking incident at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has sparked widespread student protests. The uproar started when students found live rats in the kitchen of their hostel mess, Radha-Krishna Bhawan, on Thursday. The rodents were reportedly found in food containers, cooking utensils and bags of rice. The incident sparked a protest by over 400 students who refused to eat the food prepared for lunch after seeing rats in cooking pots and pressure cookers.

Some students who had already eaten the food vomited

Some students who had already eaten the food vomited, triggering widespread panic across the campus. Following these protests, IIT Roorkee's administration ordered an immediate probe into the matter. The institute said corrective action is being taken to ensure compliance with hygiene standards and that the health and safety of the students remains the top priority. However, the institute labeled the viral videos as misleading.

IIT Roorkee denies food contamination allegations

"Following the preliminary investigation into the incident reported at Radha Krishna Bhawan mess, it has been clarified that the video circulating on social media was taken by students who entered the mess late at night," IIT Roorkee said in a statement. "The footage shows rodents in a closed area of the mess where only empty utensils and non-edible items were stored. No food items were contaminated. The videos appear to be a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the situation."