Government apathy: Bengaluru entrepreneur fixes broken footpath for ₹2,700
What's the story
Siddharth Dialani, an IIT alumnus and CEO based in Bengaluru, has taken it upon himself to repair a broken footpath near his society in Koramangala. The move comes after Dialani's repeated complaints to the authorities went unanswered. He said the footpath had been damaged for years despite multiple attempts by him to get it fixed through official channels.
Personal initiative
Spent ₹2,700 on labor charges, cement
After getting no response from the authorities, Dialani decided to take matters into his own hands.
He spent ₹2,700 on labor charges and cement to build a ramp for easier access.
"Finally decided to fix it myself," he said in a post on X, sharing before-and-after pictures of the footpath.
Public reaction
Post sparks debate
Dialani's post sparked a debate online, with many praising his initiative while also highlighting the potential challenges and legal issues of changing public infrastructure.
Some users even suggested that citizens could work together to solve similar civic problems across the city.
However, others raised concerns about the risks of altering public property without permission from authorities.
Civic responsibility
Neglected civic infrastructure in Bengaluru
Dialani's action has also drawn attention to the larger problem of damaged footpaths, potholes, and other infrastructure issues in Bengaluru.
His post has sparked a wider discussion about these problems and the need for citizens to take action when official channels fail.
"This is epic! We should start a movement fixing each footpath like this," one user commented on Dialani's post.