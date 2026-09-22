IITs face 53 student deaths in 5 years

Of at least 53 deaths, 45 were suicides, with IIT Kharagpur, Delhi, and Hyderabad seeing the most cases.

Experts say current support systems aren't enough; even though, as of December 1, 2025, IITs had 108 counselors across all IITs, many students still feel let down.

Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, vice chancellor of BITS Pilani and former IIT Delhi director, said IITs need to move from crisis management to prevention, with wellbeing integrated into campus life and stronger faculty-student engagement to truly help those who are struggling.