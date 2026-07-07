Illegal building collapse in Mumbai's Mankhurd kills 6, 5 children

Rehousing and enforcement in Mumbai stalled

Most illegal buildings here break the BMC's 14-foot height rule and are often thrown together with temporary materials like wood, and brick masonry, which do not hold up well in bad weather.

Overcrowding makes things worse, as homes are crammed far beyond their limits.

Efforts to fix this mess are stuck because two government bodies cannot agree on who is responsible for enforcement or rehousing people living in old unsafe structures.