Illegal building collapse in Mumbai's Mankhurd kills 6, 5 children
A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Mankhurd area left six people dead, five of them children, after an illegal building collapsed onto a neighboring legal structure on Monday night.
This part of the city is packed with unregulated buildings, many set up on flood-prone land with weak foundations, making them extra risky during heavy monsoon rains.
Rehousing and enforcement in Mumbai stalled
Most illegal buildings here break the BMC's 14-foot height rule and are often thrown together with temporary materials like wood, and brick masonry, which do not hold up well in bad weather.
Overcrowding makes things worse, as homes are crammed far beyond their limits.
Efforts to fix this mess are stuck because two government bodies cannot agree on who is responsible for enforcement or rehousing people living in old unsafe structures.