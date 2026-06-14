ED books US-based missionary network in ₹92cr money laundering

Fund usage

Funds allegedly used to support unlawful activities

The FIR states that the foreign funds were allegedly used to support unlawful activities in Maoist-affected regions. Rajan is said to have overseen TTI's entire financial operations in India, coordinating with Mathai to route funds through front units such as Layer LLC and Karxess LLC. The total expenditure of TTI in India is estimated to exceed ₹95 crore, according to the FIR.