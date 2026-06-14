ED books US-based missionary network in ₹92cr money laundering
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got a police case/FIR registered against The Timothy Initiative (TTI), a United States-based Christian missionary organization, for allegedly funneling over ₹92.55 crore in illegal foreign funds into India. The funds are said to have reached Maoist-affected areas in Chhattisgarh and Assam, The Indian Express reported. The FIR was filed at Bengaluru's Kothanur police station on Thursday, naming seven individuals associated with TTI.
Legal violations
TTI allegedly routed foreign funds into India
The ED has accused TTI of violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The organization allegedly routed foreign funds into India through US bank debit cards, withdrawing cash through ATMs across Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Assam. The transactions were reportedly made between November 2025 and April 2026.
Card distribution
Over 1,000 foreign debit cards distributed across India
According to the ED's complaint, over 1,000 foreign debit cards were distributed across India in violation of FEMA and FCRA regulations. The complaint was filed by Assistant Director Sunil Kumar Sinhmar and names Jonathan S Rajan as TTI's India operations head based in Bengaluru. Other accused include Micah Mark from Bengaluru; Ajit Varghese Mathai from Kothanur; Varghese Chacko from Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh); Bablu Kurmi from Goalpara (Assam); and Supreme Joy from Mysuru.
Fund usage
Funds allegedly used to support unlawful activities
The FIR states that the foreign funds were allegedly used to support unlawful activities in Maoist-affected regions. Rajan is said to have overseen TTI's entire financial operations in India, coordinating with Mathai to route funds through front units such as Layer LLC and Karxess LLC. The total expenditure of TTI in India is estimated to exceed ₹95 crore, according to the FIR.
Legal charges
Accused charged under UAPA and other sections
The accused have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ED's investigation revealed that foreign debit cards were used at a cooperative bank ATM in Dhamtari, with Chacko allegedly overseeing withdrawals. Evidence of ₹6.34 crore being funneled into these regions to support cash-based networks linked to Maoist units and cadres was also found by the agency.