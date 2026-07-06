Illegal Mankhurd building collapse kills 6 after warnings ignored

Extra floors, furniture godown worsened collapse

The structure was completely illegal, with extra floors added. A closed furniture godown inside made the collapse even worse by adding heavy debris that damaged nearby homes.

Mumbai's mayor confirmed the building had no official approval, and police have already arrested two people and named four others in an FIR.

Maharashtra's chief minister announced a financial assistance of Rs five lakh for the kin of the deceased, and announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh for the kin of the deceased.