ILO announces over 100cr Indians covered by social security schemes
India
Big milestone for India: the International Labour Organisation (ILO) just announced that more than 100 crore Indians (about 68% of the population) are now covered by social security schemes.
This was shared at the BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers's Meeting in New Delhi, with both ILO chief Gilbert F. Houngbo and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighting the achievement.
Social security coverage rose from 25cr
Back in 2015, only about 25 crore people were covered. Mandaviya credits this huge jump to the government's Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas push for inclusive development.
The ILO says these schemes are legally backed and offer real benefits, and they believe India's progress could inspire other countries looking to boost their own social safety nets.