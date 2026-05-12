Iltija Mufti's X account blocked in India following legal action India May 12, 2026

Iltija Mufti, daughter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, had her X (formerly Twitter) account blocked in India after she posted a video of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In the clip, Geelani encouraged people to learn Urdu to help preserve Muslim religious and cultural traditions.

The block happened following legal action.