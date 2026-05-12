Iltija Mufti's X account blocked in India following legal action
Iltija Mufti, daughter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, had her X (formerly Twitter) account blocked in India after she posted a video of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
In the clip, Geelani encouraged people to learn Urdu to help preserve Muslim religious and cultural traditions.
The block happened following legal action.
PDP condemns blocking, J&K bans VPNs
The Peoples Democratic Party called the move "silencing voices will not silence the issues," adding that blocking accounts won't make real issues disappear.
Meanwhile, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are tightening online controls: banning virtual private networks (VPNs) and discouraging privacy-focused apps like Signal.
Police have also launched a cyber cell case over circulation of Geelani's video.