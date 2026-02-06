'I'm done with the survival game': Banker quits job India Feb 06, 2026

A 35-year-old investment banker's video of quitting his job in a parking lot is blowing up online.

In the clip, he opens up about feeling burned out and anxious after over 10 years of long hours and daily 1.5-hour commutes, saying he's "done with the survival game."

The honest moment struck a chord with many who feel stuck in similar routines.