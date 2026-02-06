'I'm done with the survival game': Banker quits job
A 35-year-old investment banker's video of quitting his job in a parking lot is blowing up online.
In the clip, he opens up about feeling burned out and anxious after over 10 years of long hours and daily 1.5-hour commutes, saying he's "done with the survival game."
The honest moment struck a chord with many who feel stuck in similar routines.
Video goes viral, triggers debate on mental health
His words—saying that despite being surrounded by people in large offices he felt isolated and mentally exhausted—have resonated with professionals across India who quietly deal with pressure and burnout.
Social media users are praising his honesty and questioning if corporate jobs are really worth sacrificing mental health for.
The story has sparked wider conversations about work-life balance.
Plans to start a community for people facing burnout
The banker isn't just stepping away—he's planning a "tribe" community to support others facing burnout and anxiety, calling it a stand against "corporate adharma."
While some applaud his courage, others worry about financial risks without backup plans.
The clip has touched a nerve and reopened conversations about burnout and work culture.