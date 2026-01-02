Imam asks SRK to apologize over KKR's Bangladeshi player signing India Jan 02, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan is under fire after his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, picked up Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.2 crore.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, head of the All India Imam Organisation, wants SRK to apologize and speak out against violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

He told ANI, "Shah Rukh Khan should apologize to the nation... He should also give a statement condemning the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh."