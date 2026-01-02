Imam asks SRK to apologize over KKR's Bangladeshi player signing
Shah Rukh Khan is under fire after his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, picked up Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.2 crore.
Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, head of the All India Imam Organisation, wants SRK to apologize and speak out against violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.
He told ANI, "Shah Rukh Khan should apologize to the nation... He should also give a statement condemning the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh."
What's behind this demand?
The call for an apology comes after reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh following the IPL auction.
Many people in India are upset and some are even calling for Bangladeshi players to be excluded from the league.
Political voices join in
It's not just religious leaders—politicians are weighing in too.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam urged SRK to drop Mustafizur "before he becomes a major target."
Anand Dubey from Shiv Sena (UBT) went further, saying all Bangladeshi players should be banned from IPL teams.