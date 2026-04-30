IMD alert April 30 to May 4, 2026: Northeast rainfall, Vidarbha heatwave
India
Heads up: IMD has put out a weather alert from April 30 to May 4, 2026.
Expect fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the Northeast, especially in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan could see some pretty intense heat wave conditions.
Fishermen warned off Bay of Bengal
Bihar gets light to moderate rain till May 3, while Jharkhand and Odisha have showers lined up through May 5. Central India might see some isolated storms.
Down south (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka), scattered thunderstorms are expected until May 3.
Also, IMD is warning fishermen to stay off the Bay of Bengal between April 30 and May 4, 2026 due to rough seas.