IMD alert: Rain, snow likely in North India from February 17
India
Heads up, North India—big weather changes are on the way starting February 16.
The IMD says a western disturbance will bring rain and thunderstorms, with Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh likely to get some rain and even snowfall from February 17.
Punjab and Haryana could see light showers too, while Delhi might feel almost summery as temperatures approach 30°C.
What to expect where?
Jammu & Kashmir is looking at scattered rain and snow from February 17-19, with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand seeing similar weather on the 17th and 18th.
If you're in Punjab or Haryana, watch out for possible thunderstorms with lightning around the same time.
For Delhi folks, expect partly cloudy skies on February 16-17 before light rain or drizzle rolls in on the 18th.