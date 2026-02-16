IMD alert: Rain, snow likely in North India from February 17

What to expect where?

Jammu & Kashmir is looking at scattered rain and snow from February 17-19, with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand seeing similar weather on the 17th and 18th.

If you're in Punjab or Haryana, watch out for possible thunderstorms with lightning around the same time.

For Delhi folks, expect partly cloudy skies on February 16-17 before light rain or drizzle rolls in on the 18th.