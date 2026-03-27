IMD alert: Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds in these states
Heads up: IMD says a wave of rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds is on the way for several states from March 27 to 31.
Hill regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will see the most action thanks to an active western disturbance.
Parts of the Northeast are also in for some wet days.
What to expect where?
If you're in the western Himalayas, expect light to moderate rain and even some snow through March 31, with things picking up from March 29 onwards.
Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi could get scattered showers and gusty winds.
Assam and Meghalaya are set for heavy rainfall between March 27 and 29.
The Northeast (including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur) and eastern states like West Bengal and Sikkim should also keep umbrellas handy as temperatures swing with the changing weather.