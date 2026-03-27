IMD alert: Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds in these states

What to expect where?

If you're in the western Himalayas, expect light to moderate rain and even some snow through March 31, with things picking up from March 29 onwards.

Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi could get scattered showers and gusty winds.

Assam and Meghalaya are set for heavy rainfall between March 27 and 29.

The Northeast (including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur) and eastern states like West Bengal and Sikkim should also keep umbrellas handy as temperatures swing with the changing weather.