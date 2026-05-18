IMD alerts 17 states as north India heat rises 3-5°C India May 18, 2026

North India is in for a tough week as temperatures are set to climb by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put 17 states on alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds starting May 18.

Alongside the rising heat, several areas are bracing for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, with flood and landslide warnings out for some vulnerable spots.