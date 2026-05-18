IMD alerts 17 states as north India heat rises 3-5°C
North India is in for a tough week as temperatures are set to climb by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put 17 states on alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds starting May 18.
Alongside the rising heat, several areas are bracing for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, with flood and landslide warnings out for some vulnerable spots.
Assam Meghalaya storms Telangana heatwave warning
Assam and Meghalaya could see storms with winds up to 60km per hour.
Telangana is under a week-long heatwave warning, with temperatures possibly topping 45 degrees Celsius.
Rajasthan stays scorching hot, while Kerala has issued heavy rain alerts in multiple districts.
Southern Bengal (including Kolkata), Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and coastal Tamil Nadu are also expecting rain or gusty weather.
Local authorities are urging everyone to stay cautious as conditions keep changing across these regions.