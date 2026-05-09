IMD alerts heat wave and storms across India Sunday

Rajasthan Gujarat reach 44°C, storms expected

If you're in Rajasthan or Gujarat, brace yourself: temperatures are topping 44 degrees Celsius in some spots like Phalodi, and things aren't cooling down anytime soon.

Meanwhile, folks in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Karaikal should expect strong storms with winds up to 30-50km/h, while Gangetic West Bengal and Chhattisgarh should expect thundersqualls with winds of 50-60km/h, spiking to 70km/h.

The IMD recommends staying indoors during storms, unplugging electrical appliances, avoiding sheltering under trees, and staying away from water bodies to stay safe.