IMD alerts heat wave and storms across India Sunday
India's weather is all over the place this Sunday, May 10.
The north and west (think Rajasthan and Gujarat) are baking under a heat wave, while the south and east are getting hit with thunderstorms and squalls.
The IMD has put out alerts for both, so it's definitely not your usual summer weekend.
Rajasthan Gujarat reach 44°C, storms expected
If you're in Rajasthan or Gujarat, brace yourself: temperatures are topping 44 degrees Celsius in some spots like Phalodi, and things aren't cooling down anytime soon.
Meanwhile, folks in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Karaikal should expect strong storms with winds up to 30-50km/h, while Gangetic West Bengal and Chhattisgarh should expect thundersqualls with winds of 50-60km/h, spiking to 70km/h.
The IMD recommends staying indoors during storms, unplugging electrical appliances, avoiding sheltering under trees, and staying away from water bodies to stay safe.