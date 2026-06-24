IMD alerts Mumbai amid monsoon mismatch and 315 districts thirsty
India's monsoon is seriously out of sync this year: Mumbai is soaked with heavy rains and flooding, while 315 farm districts are stuck waiting for water.
IMD placed the city under an orange alert in late June 2026, and the country faces a 43% rainfall deficit as of June 2026.
The government is stepping in with emergency measures to help farmers.
ICAR targets 111 high priority districts
Out of the affected districts, 111 are marked high priority because they don't have much irrigation.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is rolling out plans focused on smarter crops and water-saving techniques, plus sharing advice through Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
Farmers are also getting extra support with crop insurance and easier access to credit.
Uneven rains threaten rice and pulses
The uneven rain could mess up the kharif crop season, especially rice and pulses, which means food prices might rise and rural communities could struggle.
With forecasts hinting at less rain ahead (thanks to possible El Nino), it's a tough time for anyone relying on the monsoon.