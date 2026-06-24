IMD alerts Mumbai amid monsoon mismatch and 315 districts thirsty India Jun 24, 2026

India's monsoon is seriously out of sync this year: Mumbai is soaked with heavy rains and flooding, while 315 farm districts are stuck waiting for water.

IMD placed the city under an orange alert in late June 2026, and the country faces a 43% rainfall deficit as of June 2026.

The government is stepping in with emergency measures to help farmers.