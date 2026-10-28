IMD alerts Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil nadu for rain
India
Heads up, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out rain alerts for Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu as a cyclonic system stirs things up over the Bay of Bengal.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also in for some heavy showers.
If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and follow safety tips.
Delhi-NCR partly cloudy with isolated rain
Delhi-NCR will see partly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered rainfall expected between October 28 and November 1.
Cyclone Arnab is set to bring thunderstorms and gusty winds to Bihar and West Bengal.
Meanwhile, southern Tamil Nadu might get some light rain, but Karnataka looks like it will stay dry for now.