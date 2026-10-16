IMD alerts Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh: heavy rain, gusty winds
India
Heads up if you're in Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh: The IMD has put out fresh weather alerts.
Several districts are set for heavy to very heavy rain, with some areas also expecting thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh over the next four days
and gusty winds of 40-50km/h in parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.
Tamil Nadu alerts, Andhra Pradesh thunderstorms
Six districts in Tamil Nadu (including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Theni) are under an orange alert for intense rainfall. Gusty winds of 40-50km/h are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu.
Erode and Kanyakumari have a yellow alert.
In Andhra Pradesh, places like Vizianagaram and Chittoor could see scattered rainfall with thunderstorms as the northeast monsoon shifts gears.
Stay safe!