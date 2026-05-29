IMD and state officials say Andhra Pradesh heat eases Sunday

Andhra Pradesh mandals hit over 42°C

This week saw intense heat: over 42 degrees Celsius in 51 mandals across 10 districts, and a peak of 45 degrees Celsius in Kommipadu.

Some areas got light rain under 14mm.

Looking ahead, IMD predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on May 30-31, plus strong winds up to 60km per hour in some spots.

Thursday night's winds caused minor damage like power outages but nothing too serious this time around.