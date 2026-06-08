IMD: Chandigarh rain this week, monsoon due June 26

Chandigarh heats up and monsoon advances

Chandigarh's temperatures are climbing ahead of the predicted rainfall on June 11-12: recent highs hit nearly 40 degrees Celsius and lows around 24 degrees Celsius.

The IMD expects these numbers to stick for a few days.

Meanwhile, the monsoon system has already reached Tamil Nadu and northeast India and is set to move into Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana soon.

The IMD says weather patterns are behaving as expected so far.