IMD: Chandigarh rain this week, monsoon due June 26
Good news for Chandigarh: the IMD says rain is coming this week, thanks to a western disturbance.
The monsoon should arrive by its usual date, June 26, 2026.
Surender Paul from the IMD explains that steady showers, easterly winds, and rising humidity are making things just right for the monsoon's arrival.
Last year it showed up early on June 24, which was the earliest since 2021.
Chandigarh heats up and monsoon advances
Chandigarh's temperatures are climbing ahead of the predicted rainfall on June 11-12: recent highs hit nearly 40 degrees Celsius and lows around 24 degrees Celsius.
The IMD expects these numbers to stick for a few days.
Meanwhile, the monsoon system has already reached Tamil Nadu and northeast India and is set to move into Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana soon.
The IMD says weather patterns are behaving as expected so far.