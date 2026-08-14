IMD corrects Delhi August rainfall after Safdarjung Observatory data error
Turns out, Delhi's August rainfall numbers were off thanks to a data entry slip-up.
The Safdarjung Observatory actually got 18.7mm of rain on August 6, but it was logged as 56.0mm, so the monthly total looked way higher than it really was.
After fixing things, IMD says Delhi received just 197.2mm for August, which is below the usual average of 226.8mm.
IMD forecasts Delhi, East India rains
IMD officials have cleared things up and are keeping an eye on upcoming forecasts: expect light rain on August 13 and 14, with scattered showers likely on Independence Day morning (August 15).
Meanwhile, Central and East India are predicted to see good rain from August 13 to 19, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, and another storm system could bring more downpours around August 20: classic monsoon vibes across the country!