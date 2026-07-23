IMD declares red alert in 14 Gujarat districts for storms
India
Heads up, Gujarat!
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out a red alert for 14 districts, including Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, and Ahmedabad, as a strong weather system is rolling in.
Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible waterlogging or traffic jams.
The IMD is also warning everyone to watch out for lightning.
Cyclonic circulation to sustain Gujarat storms
This wild weather is likely to stick around until the weekend thanks to a cyclonic circulation over western Madhya Pradesh.
Satellite images show thick clouds stretching all the way from Madhya Pradesh to the Arabian Sea, so storms are not letting up soon.
The IMD says it's safest to stay indoors and avoid sheltering under trees since flooding and falling branches could be an issue in some areas.