IMD: Delhi 38.4°C Monday down 0.5°C from Sunday, Tuesday 25-40°C India Jun 24, 2026

Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, just a bit lower than usual and down by 0.5 degrees Celsius from Sunday, according to the IMD.

If you're heading out on Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies in parts of the city, with temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.