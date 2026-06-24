IMD: Delhi 38.4°C Monday down 0.5°C from Sunday, Tuesday 25-40°C
India
Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, just a bit lower than usual and down by 0.5 degrees Celsius from Sunday, according to the IMD.
If you're heading out on Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies in parts of the city, with temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.
CPCB says Delhi AQI 228 poor
The city's air stayed in the "poor" zone, with an AQI of 228 at 4pm says the CPCB.
If you're planning any outdoor activities, it's smart to take precautions: bad air can be tough on your health.