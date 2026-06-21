IMD: Delhi faces light rain Sunday and gusty winds Monday
India
Heads up, Delhi!
The IMD says you can expect very light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (up to 60km/h) on Monday, and cloudy skies from Tuesday to Saturday.
Sunday kicks things off with very light rain and daytime highs between 35 Celsius and 37 Celsius; nights will stay warm around 28.8 Celsius.
Thunderstorm warning for Delhi tomorrow
Monday brings more of the same, rain and temperatures inching up to 39 Celsius.
Light showers stick around until Tuesday but start fading after Monday.
Even with clouds and rain, the heat isn't taking a break: by Saturday, highs could touch 40 Celsius.
IMD has also issued thunderstorms across Delhi and nearby states tomorrow, so keep an umbrella handy!