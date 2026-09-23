IMD: Delhi monsoon ends 2 days early, 728.6mm recorded
Delhi's monsoon has officially checked out two days ahead of schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Even with a late start on July 2, the city saw 16% more rain than usual, 728.6mm instead of the average 629.7mm, but this year's rainy season was also the shortest since 2012, lasting just 83 days.
IMD: Delhi dry spells, storms possible
IMD says it's not just about how much it rained; longer dry spells and less moisture in the air helped push the monsoon out early.
And while the official season is over, don't be surprised if you still see some random showers or thunderstorms around Delhi sometime after the official season is over.
Delhi bucks El Nino, above-normal rain
Despite El Nino having weakened India's monsoons, Delhi bucked the trend with above-normal rainfall and an unusual pattern (late arrival, early exit) while other regions actually got less rain than expected.