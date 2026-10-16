IMD: Delhi-NCR partly cloudy 21°C to 32°C October 17
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! After recent rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says you can expect partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures on October 17: think lows of 21 degrees Celsius and highs up to 32 degrees Celsius.
If you're hoping for more rain, Sunday is expected to bring mainly clear conditions and a gradual return to warmer, drier weather.
Northeast monsoon active across southern India
Down south, it's going to be much wetter. The northeast monsoon system becomes active over the country, bringing heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and also hitting parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala with strong winds (up to 60km/h).
Looks like umbrellas will be your best friend all week!