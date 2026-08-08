IMD: Delhi records 127mm, wettest August start since 2011
India
Delhi kicked off August with a record-breaking downpour: 127mm of rain fell between the 1st and 7th, making it the wettest start to August since 2011, according to the IMD.
The city's heavy showers were triggered by an active monsoon trough and a low-pressure system nearby.
Delhi streets flood, major traffic jams
Some areas got over 100mm of rain in a single day, leading to flooded streets and major traffic jams.
On the bright side, temperatures dropped sharply, Safdarjung saw a cool maximum of just 27.5 degrees Celsius (6.7 degrees below normal).
Despite all that rain, air quality stayed "satisfactory."
The IMD says things should calm down soon with only light showers expected in the coming days.