IMD downgrades red alert to yellow, camps close in Ernakulam
India
Good news for Ernakulam, Kerala, after days of heavy downpour; things are finally calming down.
The IMD has dialed back its weather alert from red to yellow, and all relief camps in the district have now closed as the situation improves.
District schools closed after Friday's rain
The last relief camp in Kothamangalam wrapped up on Friday, with others in Muvattupuzha and Kunnathunad shutting earlier.
Water levels in the Muvattupuzha River are dropping (finally), though a couple of other rivers are still being closely watched.
And thanks to Friday's early morning rain, the district collector gave students a day off. Schools stayed closed just to be safe.