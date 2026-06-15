IMD: El Nino likely strengthens by September, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra reassures India Jun 15, 2026

Heads up: the IMD says El Nino (a weather event that messes with rain and temperatures) will likely get stronger by September. This could shake up the upcoming kharif crop season.

But Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra from IMD reassures us there's no need to stress; plans are already in place to protect farmers and crops.