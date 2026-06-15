IMD: El Nino likely strengthens by September, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra reassures
Heads up: the IMD says El Nino (a weather event that messes with rain and temperatures) will likely get stronger by September. This could shake up the upcoming kharif crop season.
But Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra from IMD reassures us there's no need to stress; plans are already in place to protect farmers and crops.
Government readies water saving plans
The government's on it, especially in less irrigated areas like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, and central India where rainfall might drop.
They're focusing on smart water use, saving soil moisture, and switching up crops if needed.
Good news: reservoirs are fuller than usual right now, which helps support farming even if rains dip.
Economists warn crop price risks
Economists warn that a stronger El Nino could push up prices for things like oilseeds, pulses, and cotton, and maybe even affect GDP.
The silver lining? Improved weather tech means better forecasts since 2021, so warnings come sooner and responses are quicker if things get rough.