IMD expects below-normal rainfall, risking higher food prices in India

Devendra Shah warns milk prices rising

Milk prices might go up another 3% to 4%, according to Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah, especially if key dairy regions stay dry.

This follows recent price hikes by Amul and Mother Dairy due to rising costs.

Plus, farmers have sown 23% fewer summer crops than last year because of the delayed rains.

With El Nino also messing with global weather patterns, rural incomes and agriculture are looking at a tough season ahead.