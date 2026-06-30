IMD expects below-normal rainfall, risking higher food prices in India
India's monsoon season is off to a weak start, and experts say this could mean pricier groceries for everyone.
The IMD expects below-normal rainfall from June to September 2026, which puts extra pressure on crops like pulses and oilseeds that rely on good rains.
Food inflation, already high, could get worse if the weather doesn't turn around soon.
Devendra Shah warns milk prices rising
Milk prices might go up another 3% to 4%, according to Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah, especially if key dairy regions stay dry.
This follows recent price hikes by Amul and Mother Dairy due to rising costs.
Plus, farmers have sown 23% fewer summer crops than last year because of the delayed rains.
With El Nino also messing with global weather patterns, rural incomes and agriculture are looking at a tough season ahead.