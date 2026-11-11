IMD expects low pressure area near southeast Bay of Bengal
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects a low-pressure area to form around the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 13, moving northwest and getting stronger by November 14.
This could mean squally weather and winds up to 60km/h over the Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal from November 14 to 15.
IMD asks fishermen to avoid waters
IMD has asked fishermen to avoid these waters during this period due to rough sea conditions.
While there are not any specific warnings for Andhra Pradesh yet, experts are keeping an eye on things.
The system could become a well-marked low-pressure area by November 14, and experts are keeping an eye on things.