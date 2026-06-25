IMD expects monsoon to rebound in Kerala by June 27
India
Good news for Kerala; IMD expects the Southwest monsoon to bounce back by June 27 after a slow couple of weeks.
Thanks to stronger winds and shifting weather patterns, central and northern parts of the state should see more rain this weekend.
IMD warns Kerala of heavy rain
IMD has issued yellow alerts for heavy rain in five northern districts on Saturday, expanding to most of the state on Sunday (except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam).
Kasaragod and Kannur get orange alerts for Monday, with extremely heavy rain likely.
Plus, early July could bring a major weather system from the Bay of Bengal, promising even more showers to help refill water bodies and support farming.