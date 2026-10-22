IMD extends heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu Puducherry Karaikal
Heads up if you're in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, or Karaikal: the IMD has extended its heavy rain alert for four more days.
Thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal moving toward the coast, these areas could see some pretty intense downpours (think 11 to 20cm).
Kerala and Mahe are also in for heavy showers on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Low-pressure systems moving across South India
Multiple weather systems are at play right now. There's a low-pressure area near Tamil Nadu that's expected to move across South India and into the Arabian Sea, which will likely shake up rainfall patterns even more.
Plus, another system is forming over the North Andaman Sea and could add to the wet weather.
The IMD says these alerts are about the forecasted heavy rain and the development and movement of low-pressure systems.