IMD forecast of thunderstorms and light rain brings Delhi relief
India
Delhi got a much-needed break from the heat on Thursday, as thunderstorms and light rain were forecast for Thursday, just like the IMD predicted.
The city's temperatures dropped, making things a lot more bearable, even though the heat hasn't totally left yet.
Gusts up to 50km/h expected
Temperatures dipped across Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ridge, with highs now around 36 degrees Celsius and gusty winds up to 50km per hour expected.
Looking ahead, skies should clear on May 1 and 2 before another round of thunderstorms likely hits from May 3.
Air quality is at 183 AQI in the moderate category, so if you're sensitive to pollution, it's smart to be a bit cautious outdoors.