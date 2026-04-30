IMD forecast of thunderstorms and light rain brings Delhi relief

Gusts up to 50km/h expected

Temperatures dipped across Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ridge, with highs now around 36 degrees Celsius and gusty winds up to 50km per hour expected.

Looking ahead, skies should clear on May 1 and 2 before another round of thunderstorms likely hits from May 3.

Air quality is at 183 AQI in the moderate category, so if you're sensitive to pollution, it's smart to be a bit cautious outdoors.