IMD forecasts 1 more rainy Monday then dry week ahead
Delhi is in for another rainy Monday, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and some lightning, mostly in the morning and forenoon.
Expect one more rain spell later in the day.
But starting Tuesday, things calm down: no more rain is expected this week, just partly cloudy skies from Sept. 8-10, then generally cloudy on Sept. 11-12.
Waterlogging hits Delhi and Gurugram
The rainfall earlier on Saturday led to waterlogging across parts of Delhi and Gurugram: places like Geeta Colony and Akbar Road saw light accumulation of rainwater during the morning hours, making it tough to get around.
Rainfall totals hit up to 50mm at IGNOU University.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited affected areas and called for pumps to clear out the water quickly.
For the rest of the week, temperatures should stay steady between 31 Celsius and 35 Celsius, so after Monday's showers, things should finally feel a bit more normal outside.