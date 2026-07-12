IMD forecasts 36-38C heat and strong winds in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR gusts, rain July 14-15

On July 12 and 13, you'll feel strong winds (20 to 40km/h) and warm nights (26 to 28 Celsius).

By July 14, things change: clouds roll in during the afternoon and light rain or thunderstorms could cool things down a bit (maximum temperatures drop to about 35 to 37 Celsius).

July 15 might bring both heat (up to 39 Celsius) and more rain at the same time.