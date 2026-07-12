IMD forecasts 36-38C heat and strong winds in Delhi-NCR
India
Delhi and NCR are in for a couple of sweaty, windy days; IMD says temperatures will stick around 36 to 38 Celsius on July 12 and 13, with winds gusting up to 40km/h.
The skies stay partly cloudy for now, but relief is coming soon: expect a shift starting July 14 as rain moves in.
Delhi-NCR gusts, rain July 14-15
On July 12 and 13, you'll feel strong winds (20 to 40km/h) and warm nights (26 to 28 Celsius).
By July 14, things change: clouds roll in during the afternoon and light rain or thunderstorms could cool things down a bit (maximum temperatures drop to about 35 to 37 Celsius).
July 15 might bring both heat (up to 39 Celsius) and more rain at the same time.