IMD forecasts August rainfall under 94% as moderate El Nino
Heads up: India is likely to see less rain than usual this August, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Thanks to a moderate El Nino, rainfall is expected to be under 94% of the long-term average (that's 254.9mm).
July saw near-normal showers because of some helpful monsoon systems, but that relief might not last.
Indian regions may see normal rain
Most parts of the country could get less rain in August, but northwest India, northeast India, east-central India, and parts of the eastern peninsula might still see normal or even above-normal showers.
For both August and September together, overall rainfall could stay below 94% of the average.
El Nino may get stronger in September; however, if a positive Indian Ocean Dipole develops (which sometimes boosts our monsoon), it could help balance things out, though that's still uncertain for now.