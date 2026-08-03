IMD forecasts below normal rainfall in Himachal for Aug-Sep

Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says most areas will see less rain than usual over August and September.

northern Kullu should get about the regular amount, while spots like Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and northern Kinnaur might actually get a bit more.

For August specifically, Chamba and nearby Lahaul could see normal or even above-normal showers, but other regions are expected to stay drier.