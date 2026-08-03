IMD forecasts below normal rainfall in Himachal for Aug-Sep
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says most areas will see less rain than usual over August and September.
northern Kullu should get about the regular amount, while spots like Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and northern Kinnaur might actually get a bit more.
For August specifically, Chamba and nearby Lahaul could see normal or even above-normal showers, but other regions are expected to stay drier.
Himachal July rainfall 272.5mm, yellow alerts
July brought 272.5mm of rain to Himachal Pradesh, about 6% higher than average. Kullu got a big boost in rainfall; Chamba, Kinnaur, and Shimla also had more than usual.
Some districts saw normal levels, but others missed out.
Looking ahead, heavy rain is on the radar until August 8, with yellow alerts for several places: watch out especially in Chamba (August 3) and Una (August 4).