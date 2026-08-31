IMD forecasts below-normal September rainfall for most of Tamil Nadu
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu: the IMD says most of the state will get less rain than usual in September 2026.
Only a few northern and interior districts might see normal or above-normal showers.
Across India, rainfall is expected to be about 91% of the average for this month.
Tamil Nadu rainfall 22% below normal
Since June, Tamil Nadu's rainfall has been 22% below normal; districts like Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, and Thoothukudi are feeling it most.
The IMD links this to strong El Nino conditions that could keep monsoon rains away, though a positive Indian Ocean Dipole might help a bit.
On top of that, temperatures are set to stay higher than usual all month, which means extra stress on water supplies and crops.