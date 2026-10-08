IMD forecasts clear skies and 36 Celsius heat in Mumbai
India
Mumbai's in for a hot Thursday, with temperatures likely reaching 36 Celsius.
The IMD says skies will stay clear across the city and suburbs, and yesterday already saw a high of 35.4 Celsius.
If you're heading out, get ready for that classic October heatwave vibe.
Mumbai AQI moderate at 120
While the heat rises, Mumbai's air quality index sits at a moderate 120, not super fresh, but not alarming either.
With both higher temps and so-so air quality sticking around, it's another reminder to take care if you're outdoors this week.