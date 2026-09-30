IMD forecasts clear skies over North India from September 30
India
Starting September 30, North India is in for a dry spell, according to the IMD.
After some recent rain brought a bit of relief to Delhi-NCR, clear skies are expected to take over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Uttar Pradesh until early October.
Delhi warms, south and northeast rain
Delhi's temperatures will climb again: expect daytime highs around 33-36 degrees Celsius.
While the north dries out, it's a different story down south and in the northeast: heavy rains are on the cards for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, as well as rain in Assam and Meghalaya through October 4, with heavy rain possible in parts of the Northeast.
Central India isn't left out either: rain and thunderstorms are likely in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as the monsoon slowly retreats.