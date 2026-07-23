IMD forecasts cloudy skies and light showers in Delhi-NCR
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR!
The IMD says you can expect cloudy skies for the next six days, with light showers or drizzle in Delhi on July 23 and 24.
Daytime highs will be around 33 to 34 Celsius.
Even though humidity is high (think 80% to 95%), there aren't any weather warnings for the city.
Gurugram likely heavy downpours July 23
Gurugram could get hit with some heavy downpours on July 23, so keep an umbrella handy. Rain or thundershowers are likely all week under gray skies.
Noida and Ghaziabad will have a mix of clouds with possible rain spells on July 23, 26, and 27, while Ghaziabad sees partly cloudy skies on July 24.
Across the region, expect warm temperatures: 31 to 35 Celsius during the day and muggy nights between 24 to 28 Celsius.