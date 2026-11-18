IMD forecasts Cyclone Akvan crossing between Machilipatnam and Puri Thursday
Cyclone Akvan is rolling in on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Odisha.
The India Meteorological Department expects the storm to cross between Machilipatnam and Puri with sustained winds of 90-100km/h, with gusts up to 110km/h,
so if you're in these areas, keep an eye out for lightning and wet roads.
Dense fog expected in North India
While the east gets soaked, North India is bracing for winter vibes: expect dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from November 19-22.
Delhi will have clear skies but chilly mornings (think 11 to 13 degrees Celsius at night).
East Uttar Pradesh might see some rain on November 21-22, with scattered showers likely in West Madhya Pradesh too, all signs that winter's just around the corner.