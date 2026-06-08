IMD forecasts Delhi hitting 42 Celsius Monday under clear skies

North and central India heat peaks

The heat wave across north and central India is expected to hit its worst around June 10-11, so get ready for more dry days ahead, even after a brief rain shower on Sunday evening.

If you're hoping for cooler weather, hang tight: the IMD says relief might finally arrive by June 13 thanks to a western disturbance bringing cooler temperatures and possible rain.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stayed moderate on Sunday with an AQI of 144.