IMD forecasts Delhi hitting 42 Celsius Monday under clear skies
India
Delhi's in for a seriously hot Monday, with the IMD forecasting temperatures hitting 42 Celsius and clear skies overhead.
Sunday was already pretty warm at 41.6 Celsius, and it looks like the heat isn't going anywhere soon.
Minimums are sticking around 28 Celsius.
North and central India heat peaks
The heat wave across north and central India is expected to hit its worst around June 10-11, so get ready for more dry days ahead, even after a brief rain shower on Sunday evening.
If you're hoping for cooler weather, hang tight: the IMD says relief might finally arrive by June 13 thanks to a western disturbance bringing cooler temperatures and possible rain.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stayed moderate on Sunday with an AQI of 144.