IMD forecasts Delhi temperatures to reach 39-41°C by Tuesday India Jun 14, 2026

Delhi's getting ready for hotter days, with the IMD predicting temperatures will likely be 39-41 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

After a stretch of cooler days thanks to thunderstorms and rain, things are heating up again as the western disturbance fades.

Over the weekend, highs hovered around 36 degrees Celsius, but that's about to change.