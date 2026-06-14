IMD forecasts Delhi temperatures to reach 39-41°C by Tuesday
India
Delhi's getting ready for hotter days, with the IMD predicting temperatures will likely be 39-41 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.
After a stretch of cooler days thanks to thunderstorms and rain, things are heating up again as the western disturbance fades.
Over the weekend, highs hovered around 36 degrees Celsius, but that's about to change.
Delhi AQI satisfactory at 96
Last weekend's storms brought strong winds and showers; Safdarjung saw nearly 6mm of rain, which dropped temperatures well below normal.
Now, with hotter days coming back, even nighttime lows are expected to climb.
The good news? Despite the rising heat, Delhi's air quality is still in the satisfactory zone with an AQI of 96 on June 13.